Jharkhand Home Guard recruitment 2023: 1478 posts on offer

Published on Feb 21, 2023 04:48 PM IST

Jharkhand Home Defense Corps, Dhanbad has started applications for posts in Home Guards (Rural & Urban).

ByHT Education Desk

Jharkhand Home Defense Corps, Dhanbad has invited applications for various posts in Home Guards (Rural & Urban) and Application Forms from District Commandant, Jharkhand Home Guards, Dhanbad. The deadline for the submission of the application form is March 17. The notification is available on the official website at dhanbad.nic.in. Candidates can submit their application form online through the official website at rportalhg.egovdhn.in.

Jharkhand Home Guard recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1478 posts of which 638 posts are in Rural and 840 posts are in the Urban cadre.

Jharkhand Home Guard recruitment 2023 age limit: The candidate's age should be between 18 to 40 years old.

Jharkhand Home Guard recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at https://rportalhg.egovdhn.in/

Next, click on the APPLY link

Register and fill out the application form, upload documents

Pay the fee and submit the application

Download the form and take a printout.

