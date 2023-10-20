News / Education / Employment News / JIPMER Group A, B & C Recruitment 2023: Apply for 97 posts at jipmer.edu.in

JIPMER Group A, B & C Recruitment 2023: Apply for 97 posts at jipmer.edu.in

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Oct 20, 2023 04:41 PM IST

JIPMER will recruit candidates for Group A, B and C posts. Eligible candidates can apply at jipmer.edu.in.

Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research has invited applications for Group A, B and C posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of JIPMER at jipmer.edu.in.

JIPMER Group A, B & C Recruitment 2023: Apply for 97 posts at jipmer.edu.in(HT File)
This recruitment drive will fill up 97 posts in the organisation. The registration process was started on October 19 and will end on November 16, 2023. The hall tickets will be available for download from November 24 onwards. The examination will be conducted on December 2, 2023.

Vacancy Details

  • Group A: 31 posts
  • Group B: 61 posts
  • Group C: 5 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of Computer Based Test. The eam will be held in Puducherry, Delhi/NCR, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Salem, Tiruchirapalli, Tirunelveli, Vellore, Bengaluru (Bangalore), Rajamahendravaram (Rajahmundry), Tiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, Kochi, Kozikode, Kollam & Kannur or any other places as decided by the Director, JIPMER

Application Fees

  • UR/ EWS: 1500/- + Transaction charges
  • OBC: 1500/- + Transaction charges
  • SC/ST: 1200/- + Transaction charges
  • PWBD (Persons with Benchmark Disabilities): Exempted From Application Fees

For more related details candidates can check the official website of JIPMER.

Sign out