Home / Education / Employment News / JIPMER recruitment 2023: Apply for 80 group B and group C posts at jipmer.edu.in

JIPMER recruitment 2023: Apply for 80 group B and group C posts at jipmer.edu.in

employment news
Published on Feb 25, 2023 05:27 PM IST

JIPMER has invited applications for Group B and Group C posts.

JIPMER recruitment 2023: Apply for 80 group B and group C posts at jipmer.edu.in
JIPMER recruitment 2023: Apply for 80 group B and group C posts at jipmer.edu.in
ByHT Education Desk

Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, JIPMER has invited applications for Group B and Group C posts. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is March 18. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at jipmer.edu.in.

Candidates can download the JIPMER Hall Tickets from the official website on March 25 and the JIMPER result will be announced on April 2.

JIPMER recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 80 vacancies of Group B and Group c posts.

JIPMER recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is 1500 for UR/ EWS and OBC candidates. For SC/ST candidates the application fee is 1200. PWBD candidates are exempted from payment of application fees.

JIPMER recruitment 2023 age limit: A candidate must have attained the minimum age of 18 years as on the closing date of registration March 18, 2023.

Direct link to apply

JIPMER recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at jipmer.edu.in

On the homepage, click on the announcement tab

Next, click on the registration link

Fill out the application form

Pay the application fee

Submit the form and take print for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jipmer recruitment
jipmer recruitment
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 25, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out