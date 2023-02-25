JIPMER recruitment 2023: Apply for 80 group B and group C posts at jipmer.edu.in

Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, JIPMER has invited applications for Group B and Group C posts. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is March 18. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at jipmer.edu.in.

Candidates can download the JIPMER Hall Tickets from the official website on March 25 and the JIMPER result will be announced on April 2.

JIPMER recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 80 vacancies of Group B and Group c posts.

JIPMER recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is ₹1500 for UR/ EWS and OBC candidates. For SC/ST candidates the application fee is ₹1200. PWBD candidates are exempted from payment of application fees.

JIPMER recruitment 2023 age limit: A candidate must have attained the minimum age of 18 years as on the closing date of registration March 18, 2023.

Direct link to apply

JIPMER recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at jipmer.edu.in

On the homepage, click on the announcement tab

Next, click on the registration link

Fill out the application form

Pay the application fee

Submit the form and take print for future reference.