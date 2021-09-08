Home / Education / Employment News / JKPSC assistant professor recruitment 2021 begins today
JKPSC assistant professor recruitment 2021 begins today(Representational photo)
JKPSC assistant professor recruitment 2021 begins today(Representational photo)
employment news

JKPSC assistant professor recruitment 2021 begins today

  • Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has invited applications for recruitment of Assistant Professors in government degree colleges.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 03:37 PM IST

Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has invited applications for the recruitment of Assistant Professors in government degree colleges. The application process for the recruitment begins today, September 8, and the last date for submission of applications is October 7. 

After the application submission process is over, the Commission will allow candidates to edit it. The facility to edit application forms will be available from October 11 to October 13.

A total of 173 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of interview which will be held at the headquarter of the Commission which Solina Srinagar or Resham Ghar Colony, Bakshi Nagar, Jammu.

JKPSC assistant professor recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

  • Mathematics- 5
  • Bio-Chemistry-2
  • Environmental Science- 15
  • Electronics- 3
  • Computer Application/ BCA/ MCA- 1
  • Geography-8
  • Education-6
  • Hindi- 12
  • Political Science- 23
  • Urdu/Lit- 15
  • Economics- 14
  • History- 10
  • Philosophy- 5
  • Sociology- 26
  • Statistics- 1
  • Islamic Studies- 5
  • Commerce- 3
  • Sericulture- 1
  • Tour & Travel- 2
  • Information & Technology- 7
  • Industrial Chemistry-1
  • Bio-informatics- 3
  • BBA/MBA & Management- 5

Job details, application form details can be found here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jkpsc
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.