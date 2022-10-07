Home / Education / Employment News / JKPSC PO recruitment 2022: Application begins for 120 posts

Published on Oct 07, 2022

JKPSC has begin the application process for 120 posts of Prosecuting Officer.

Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has begin the application process for 120 posts of Prosecuting Officer in JK Home Department. Interested candidates can apply online at the official website jkpsc.nic.in till November 5. Candidates will be able to edit their applications from November 6 to November 8. For general categories, the application fee is 100, and for reserved categories, it is 500. Candidates for PHE are not required to submit an application fee.

JKPSC PO recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 120 vacancies of 120 posts of Prosecuting Officer in JK Home Department.

Direct link to apply 

JKPSC PO recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website at jkpsc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the recruitment tab

Click on Apply online

Log in and process with the application

Fill the application form

Take print out for future reference.

