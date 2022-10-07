JKPSC PO recruitment 2022: Application begins for 120 posts

Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has begin the application process for 120 posts of Prosecuting Officer in JK Home Department. Interested candidates can apply online at the official website jkpsc.nic.in till November 5. Candidates will be able to edit their applications from November 6 to November 8. For general categories, the application fee is ₹100, and for reserved categories, it is ₹500. Candidates for PHE are not required to submit an application fee.

JKPSC PO recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 120 vacancies of 120 posts of Prosecuting Officer in JK Home Department.

