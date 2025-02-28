JKSSB JE Recruitment 2025: Registration for 292 posts begins on March 8 at jkssb.nic.in, details here

Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board, JKSSB has invited applications for Junior Engineer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of JKSSB at jkssb.nic.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 292 posts in the organisation. JKSSB JE Recruitment 2025: Registration for 292 posts begins on March 8

The registration will begin on March 8 and end on April 7, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

1. J&K Power Transmission Corporation Limited: 92 posts

2. Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited: 60 posts

3. Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited: 129 posts

4. J&K Power Corporation Limited: 11 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply should have Bachelor’s Degree or AMIE (Sec. A&B) India or three years diploma in Electrical/Electronic Engineering or equivalent.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of written test. The examination will consist of objective type, multiple choice questions. The questions will be set in English language only. There will be negative making for each wrong answer to the extent of one-fourth of marks assigned to that question.

The J&K Services Selection Board shall notify the date for the examination and the Venue/Centre(s) of the examination separately.

The candidates who are shortlisted for Document Verification will be required to appear for Document Verification along with the original documents as well as a self-attested Photostat copy of each document/certificate/Online application form as per the Advertisement Notification .

Application Fee

The application fee is ₹600/-. Incase of candidates belonging to SC, ST-1, ST-2, EWS and PwBD category, the fee payable shall be ₹500/-. The payment of fee can be done through Net Banking, Credit and Debit cards. For more related details candidates can check the official website of JKSSB.