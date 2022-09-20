Home / Education / Employment News / JKSSB recruitment 2022: Last date to apply for 772 posts in 12 govt departments

employment news
Published on Sep 20, 2022 01:02 PM IST

JKSSB will close down the application process for 772 posts.

ByHT Education Desk

The application window for 772 posts will be closed by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB). Candidates who are interested and have not yet applied can do so at www.jkssb.nic.in.

Earlier, the last date to submit the application form was September 14. Candidates can check the detailed notice here. This recruitment drive is being carried out to fill 772 positions across 12 different government departments.

JKSSB recruitment 2022 age limit: The maximum age of the candidates should be 40 years.

Here's the direct link to apply

JKSSB recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website at jkssb.nic.in

On the homepage, click on “Apply for various posts under Advt 04 of 2022”

Sign up and create a profile to register

Login and apply for the desired post

Fill application form, upload documents, pay fee and submit

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

