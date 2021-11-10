Home / Education / Employment News / JKSSB SI recruitment begins today at jkssb.nic.in portal
JKSSB SI recruitment begins today at jkssb.nic.in portal

  • Candidates can apply at jkssb.nic.in. The deadline for submission of the application forms is December 10.
Published on Nov 10, 2021 12:35 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) will begin the recruitment process to fill 800 sub-inspector (SI) post. “The J&K Services Selection Board invites online application from eligible candidates for participation in the selection process for UT Cadre post of the Sub Inspector of the Jammu and Kashmir Police,” the Board has said in a notification. The deadline for submission of the application forms is December 10.

JKSSB official website

Graduation is the minimum educational qualification required for this post.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written test, physical standard test and physical endurance test. The selection for the post shall be made on the basis of merit obtained in written examination only, the JKSSB has said. The other two tests are qualifying in nature; candidates applying against the posts have to qualify physical standard test and physical endurance test to be eligible for appearing in next level of selection.

Candidates have to deposit application fee along with the form. The application fees is 550/-. In case of candidates belonging to SC/ST category, the fee payable shall be Rs.400/- only. Fee can be paid only online through Net Banking, Credit or Debit cards.

 

