JNTU Hyderabad to recruit for Front Office Executive, other non-teaching posts

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad has invited applications for eligible candidates for 3 non-teaching positions – System Administrator, Front Office Executive and Office Subordinate (Attender). Candidates can apply for these contractual posts up to 4 pm on April 30. Visit jntuh.ac.in for more information.

Here are the details of the posts:

System Administrator: 1

B.Tech /B.E in Networking/ System administration or MCA with first class is required for the post. Certification from CISCO, Microsoft, or Linux desirable. Candidates need to have 5 years of experience in System Administration / Network; knowledge in Java, .Net framework, MYSQL, Windows OS, and Linux OS.

The salary will be ₹30,000 per month.

Front Office Executive: 1

Any first-class degree with 4 years of experience in relevant field is required for this post. The salary is ₹20,000 per month.

Office Subordinate (Attender): 2 posts

Candidates with minimum education qualification of Class 10 pass can apply for these posts. The salary is ₹15,000 per month.

For more information on eligibility criteria, other details, read the notification:

