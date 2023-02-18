Home / Education / Employment News / JNU Recruitment 2023: Apply for 388 Junior Assistant, MTS & other posts

JNU Recruitment 2023: Apply for 388 Junior Assistant, MTS & other posts

Published on Feb 18, 2023

JNU will recruit candidates for Junior Assistant, MTS and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of JNU at jnu.ac.in.

JNU Recruitment 2023: Apply for 388 Junior Assistant, MTS & other posts
JNU Recruitment 2023: Apply for 388 Junior Assistant, MTS & other posts
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Jawaharlal Nehru University has invited applications for Junior Assistant, MTS and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of JNU at jnu.ac.in. The last date to apply for the post is till March 10, 2023.

This recruitment drive will fill up 388 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Deputy Registrar: 2 posts
  • Assistant Registrar: 3 posts
  • Public Relation Officer: 1 post
  • Section Officer: 8 posts
  • Senior Assistant: 8 posts
  • Assistant: 3 posts
  • Junior Assistant: 106 posts
  • Multi Tasking Staff (MTS): 79 posts
  • Private Secretary: 1 post
  • Personal Assistant: 6 posts
  • Stenographer: 22 posts
  • Research Officer: 2 posts
  • Editor Publication: 2 posts
  • Curator: 1 post
  • Assistant Librarian: 1 post
  • Professional Assistant: 1 post
  • Semi Professional Assistant: 8 posts
  • Cook: 19 posts
  • Mess Helper: 49 posts
  • Assistant Engineer (Civil): 1 post
  • Junior Engineer (Electrical): 1 post
  • Works Assistant: 16 posts
  • Engineering Attendant: 22 posts
  • Lift Operator: 3 posts
  • Senior System Analyst: 1 post
  • System Analyst: 2 posts
  • Senior Technical Assistant: 2 posts
  • Computer Operator: 1 post
  • Technical Assistant: 1 post
  • Junior Technician (CLAR): 1 post
  • Junior Operator: 2 posts
  • Statistical Assistant: 2 posts
  • Technician A (USIC): 1 post
  • Assistant Manager (Guest House): 1 post
  • Cartographic Assistant: 1 post
  • Laboratory Assistant: 3 posts
  • Laboratory Attendant: 2 posts
  • Staff Nurse: 1 post
  • Sports Assistant: 1 post
  • Junior Translator Officer: 1 post

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Application Fees

The application fees for Group A is 1500/- if belonging to UR/EWS/OBC category and 1000/- if belonging to SC/ST/Women category. The application fees for Group B and C is 1000/- for UR/EWS/OBC category and 600/- for SC/ST/Women candidates.

