Join Indian Coast Guard 2021: Notification for 50 Asst Commandant posts released

Indian Coast Guard has invited applications from candidates to apply for Assistant Commandant posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of Indian Coast Guard on joinindiancoastguard.gov.in. The registration process will begin on July 4 and will end on July 14, 2021.

Online filling of applications for Asst Comdt-01/2022 batch for General Duty (GD) and Technical (Engineering/Electrical) branch will begin next week. Candidates who want to apply for the post can read the details given below.

Important dates

Opening date of application July 4, 2021 Closing date of application July 14, 2021 Downloading of admit card July 20, 2021

Vacancy Details

• GD 40 Posts

• Tech (Engg/ Elect) 10 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

General Duty: Candidates should have bachelor degree from any recognised university with minimum 60 percent marks in aggregate.

Technical: Candidates should have engineering degree with 60 percent marks in aggregate.

The age limit for both the posts should be between 20 to 24 years of age.

Detailed Notification Here

Selection Process

The selection process includes two stages- prelims exam and final selection. The preliminary selection comprises of Mental Ability Test/ Cognitive Aptitude Test and Picture Perception & Discussion Test. A merit list will be prepared for the medically fit candidates on the basis of marks obtained at Final selection.