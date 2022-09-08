Join Indian Coast Guard 2022: Apply for 300 Navik and Yantrik posts through CGEPT

Indian Coast Guard will recruit candidates for Navik and Yantrik posts through CGEPT. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can apply online through the official site of Join Indian Coast Guard on joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in. The registration process begins on September 8 and will end on September 22, 2022.

This recruitment drive will fill up 300 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Navik(General Duty): 225 Posts

Navik (Domestic Branch): 40 Posts

Yantrik (Mechanical): 16 Posts

Yantrik (Electrical): 10 Posts

Yantrik (Electronics): 9 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Navik (General Duty). 10+2 passed with Maths and Physics from an education board recognized by Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE).

Navik (Domestic Branch). Class 10th passed from an education board recognized by Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE).

Yantrik. Class 10th passed from an education board recognized by Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE) and Diploma in Electrical/ Mechanical / Electronics/ Telecommunication (Radio/Power) Engineering of duration 03 or 04 years approved by All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE).

Detailed Notification Here

Selection Process

The selection of candidate is based on an all India order of merit based on their performance in Stage-I, II, III & IV. All candidates will be compulsorily subjected to identity check prior commencement of the examination of Stage- I, II, III of CGEPT.

Examination Fees

Candidates (except SC/ST candidates, who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs. 250/- through online mode.