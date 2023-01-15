Home / Education / Employment News / Join Indian Coast Guard 2023: Registration for 71 Asst CDT posts begins Jan 25

Join Indian Coast Guard 2023: Registration for 71 Asst CDT posts begins Jan 25

employment news
Updated on Jan 15, 2023 01:56 PM IST

Indian Coast Guard has invited applications from candidates to apply for 71 Assistant Commandant posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Indian Coast Guard at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in.

Join Indian Coast Guard 2023: Registration 71 Asst Commandant posts begins Jan 25
Join Indian Coast Guard 2023: Registration 71 Asst Commandant posts begins Jan 25
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Indian Coast Guard will recruit candidates for Assistant Commandant posts. Eligible candidates can apply for Assistant Commandant - General Duty, Commercial Pilot Licence (Cpl-Ssa), Technical (Engineering & Electrical/Electronics) & Law For 01/2024 Batch through the official site of Indian Coast Guard at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up 71 posts in the organisation. The registration process will begin on January 25, 2023 and will close on February 9, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • General Duty: 40 posts
  • CPL: 10 posts
  • Tech: 20 posts
  • Law: 1 post

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection of Officer Recruits is based on an all India order of merit which is based on the performance of candidate in various stages (I – V) of examination (explained in detail below) and the number of vacancies available for the post. Clearing of Stage I, II, III, IV and V is compulsory for recruitment in ICG.

Application Fees

Candidates (except SC/ST candidates, who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs.250/- through online mode by using net banking or by using Visa/Master/Maestro/RuPay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI.

Detailed Notification Here

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sarkari naukri
sarkari naukri

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 16, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out