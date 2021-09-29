Home / Education / Employment News / Karur Vysya Bank recruitment: Last date to apply for associate post is Sept 30
Karur Vysya Bank recruitment: Last date to apply for associate post is Sept 30

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 29, 2021 03:16 PM IST

Karur Vysya Bank will end the application process to fill vacancies of Business Development Associate on September 30. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website of Karur Vysya Bank at www.kvb.co.in.

Karur Vysya Bank recruitment age limit: The minimum age of candidates should be 21 years and the maximum age should be 28 years as on August 31.

Karur Vysya Bank recruitment eligibility criteria: The candidates should have completed a regular Under Graduate Degree from the recognized university with 50 % marks and above.

Karur Vysya Bank recruitment emoluments: The selected candidates would be appointed on a contract basis for three years, with a starting salary of 18,000 on a consolidated basis.

Here is the direct link to apply for the Business Development Associate

Karur Vysya Bank recruitment: How to apply

Visit the official website of Karur Vysya Bank at kvb.co.in

On the homepage click on the career tab

Register your self

Upload all the required documents

Add qualification details

Review the application form and Submit

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

