Khadi Board, Karnataka recruitment 2021: Registration deadline extended

  • Khadi Board, Karnataka has extended the registration deadline of the ongoing recruitment drive till November 30.
Published on Nov 22, 2021 01:00 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Khadi Board, Karnataka has extended the registration deadline of the ongoing recruitment drive which was announced on October 25. The registration was to close tomorrow, November 23. As per the new update available on the website of the board, candidates can now apply till November 30.

Khadi Karnataka recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

  • District Khadi Gramodyoga Officer: 2 posts
  • First Division Assistants: 9 posts
  • Technical Supervisor: 5 posts
  • Technical Assistants: 13 posts

Candidates have to pay 800 fees to apply for this job. Details on fee relaxation is available in the job notification.

Graduates, diploma engineers, ITI certificate holders are eligible to apply for this job. Candidates should refer to the job notification for details on the eligibility conditions and selection process.

