KPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 349 Junior Engineer and other posts

Karnataka Public Service Commission has invited applications from candidates to apply for Junior Engineer and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of KPSC at kpsc.kar.nic.in.

The last date to apply for the posts is till November 17, 2022. Read below for vacancy details, selection process and others.

Vacancy Details

Junior Engineer: 169 Posts

Statistical Inspector: 122 Posts

Assistant Statistical Officer: 58 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the official website of KPSC.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹600 for general merit candidates, ₹300 for candidates belonging to Category 2A, 2B, 3A and 3B. The scheduled caste, scheduled tribe and disabled candidates are exempted from payment of fees. For more related details candidates can check the official site of KPSC.

Detailed Notification for Junior Engineer

Detailed Notification for Statistical Inspector A

Detailed Notification for Statistical Inspector B

Detailed Notification for Assistant Statistical Officer