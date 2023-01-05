KVS Recruitment 2022: Correction window for 6990 posts opens Jan 6, notice here

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan will open the correction window for KVS Recruitment 2022 on January 6, 2023. Candidates who want to make changes in the application form can do it through the official site of KVS at kvssangathan.nic.in.

As per the official notice released by the Sangathan, the correction window will open on January 6 and will close on January 8, 2023. Any candidate who need to correct his/ her application form can do it in the above time-line by logging into the designated recruitment portal using their credentials already available with them. The changes cannot be made in application number, mobile number and email address.

KVS will not provide any refund/ payback to any candidate who corrects his/ her social category in the online application form, even through the corrected social category is exempted from payment of fees. However, candidates may be required to pay addition fee in case their corrected social category is not exempted from payment of fee.

The last date to apply for the posts was till January 2, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 6990 posts in the organisation.

Official Notice Here