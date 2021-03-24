KVS Teacher Recruitment 2021: Apply for PGT, TGT and PRT posts, details here

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, KVS has invited applications from candidates to apply for PGT, TGT, and PRT posts. The recruitment will be conducted for various locations across the country. Candidates who is eligible and interested in the post can apply online through the official site of KVS.

The recruitment will be for the post of primary teacher, trained graduate teacher, postgraduate teacher, and various other teaching and Non-Teaching Posts. Candidates will be selected on the basis of the interview.

Eligibility Criteria

• PGT: Candidates should have post-graduation degree in respective subject with 50% marks overall and in concerned subject with B.Ed.

• TGT: Candidates should have graduation in concerned subjects with overall 50% marks and in concerned subject with B. Ed.

• PRT: Candidates need to pass Class 12 or equivalent with 50% marks and JBT of a duration of not less than 2 years/ B.EI.Ed/ B. Ed.





Location Last Date to Apply/ Interview Date KV No. 1 Ferozpur March 30, 31 KV MP March 27 KV Mahabubabad March 25