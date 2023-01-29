Home / Education / Employment News / LIC AAO recruitment 2023: Application process to end on Jan 31

LIC AAO recruitment 2023: Application process to end on Jan 31

employment news
Published on Jan 29, 2023 07:03 PM IST

Life Insurance Corporation of India will conclude the registration process for LIC AAO Recruitment 2023 on Jan 31.

LIC AAO recruitment 2023: Application process to end on Jan 31
LIC AAO recruitment 2023: Application process to end on Jan 31
ByHT Education Desk

The registration process for Life Insurance Corporation LIC Assistant Administrative Officers (Generalist) AAO Recruitment 2023 will end on January 31. Interested and eligible candidates who have not applied yet can apply online at licindia.in.

The registration process started on January 15. The preliminary examination will be conducted on February 17 and February 20, 2023. The call letter will be available for candidates 7 to 10 days before the examination.

LIC AAO recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 300 vacancies of Assistant Administrative Officer posts.

LIC AAO recruitment 2023 application fee: For all other candidates, the application fee + intimation fees is Rs700 + transaction fees + GST; for candidates who fall under the SC, ST, or PwBD categories, the fee is 85 + transaction charges.

Direct link to apply

LIC AAO Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Visit the official site of LIC India at licindia.in.

On the homepage, click on the career link

Click on the apply link available under AAO recruitment 2023.

A new page will open where candidates will have to register online or log in with details.

Fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents.

Pay the application fee

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jobs
jobs
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 29, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out