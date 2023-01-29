LIC AAO recruitment 2023: Application process to end on Jan 31

The registration process for Life Insurance Corporation LIC Assistant Administrative Officers (Generalist) AAO Recruitment 2023 will end on January 31. Interested and eligible candidates who have not applied yet can apply online at licindia.in.

The registration process started on January 15. The preliminary examination will be conducted on February 17 and February 20, 2023. The call letter will be available for candidates 7 to 10 days before the examination.

LIC AAO recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 300 vacancies of Assistant Administrative Officer posts.

LIC AAO recruitment 2023 application fee: For all other candidates, the application fee + intimation fees is Rs700 + transaction fees + GST; for candidates who fall under the SC, ST, or PwBD categories, the fee is ₹85 + transaction charges.

Direct link to apply

LIC AAO Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Visit the official site of LIC India at licindia.in.

On the homepage, click on the career link

Click on the apply link available under AAO recruitment 2023.

A new page will open where candidates will have to register online or log in with details.

Fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents.

Pay the application fee

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.