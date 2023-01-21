LIC ADO Recruitment 2023: Apply for 9394 posts at licindia.in, details here

Life Insurance Corporation of India has invited applications from candidates to apply for Apprentice Development Officers post. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can apply online through the official site of LIC at licindia.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up 9394 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates

Opening date of application: January 21, 2023

Closing date of application: February 10, 2023

Download of call letter: March 4, 2023

Date of Preliminary exam: March 12, 2023

Date of main exam: April 8, 2023

Vacancy Details

Southern Zonal Office: 1516 posts

South Central Zonal Office: 1408 posts

North Zonal Office: 1216 posts

North Central Zonal Office: 1033 posts

Eastern Zonal Office: 1049 posts

East Central Zonal Office: 669 posts

Central Zonal Office: 561 posts

Western Zonal Office: 1942 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the educational qualification through Detailed Notification available here. The age limit of the candidate should be between 21 years to 30 years of age.

Selection Process

Selection will be made on the basis of on-line tests, followed by an interview of the candidates who qualify in the on-line test and subsequent pre-recruitment Medical examination.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹750/- for other than SC/ST candidates and ₹100/- for SC/ST candidates. The payment can be made by using Debit Cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), Credit Cards, UPI, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets.