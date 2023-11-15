Lucknow University to recruit for 128 Faculty posts, registration begins on November 17at lkouniv.ac.in

University of Lucknow has invited applications for Faculty posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Lucknow University at lkouniv.ac.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 128 posts in the organisation. Lucknow University to recruit for 128 Faculty posts, registration begins Nov 17

The registration process will begin on November 17, 2023. The last date to apply for the post is till December 7, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Assistant Professor: 84 posts

Associate Professor: 29 posts

Professor: 13 posts

Director: 2 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of interview round. The original certificates would be required at the time of interview only.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹1500/- for UR/OBC/EWS candidates and ₹1200/- for SC/ST candidates. The fees should be paid through online mode only.

Other Details

The University reserves the right to revise/ reschedule/ cancel/ suspend the recruitment process without assigning any reason. The decision of the University shall be final and no appeal in this regard shall be entertained. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Lucknow University.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON