Monday, Nov 11, 2024
    Meghalaya Police Admit Card 2024 Live: Admit cards for Constable, SI PET today at megpolice.gov.in

    By HT Education Desk
    Nov 11, 2024 2:44 PM IST
    Meghalaya Police Admit Card 2024 Live: When released, candidates can download the Meghalaya Police admit card 2024 for Constable, SI PET from megpolice.gov.in.
    Meghalaya Police Admit Card 2024 Live: Admit cards for Constable, SI PET today (PTI photo for representation)
    Meghalaya Police Admit Card 2024 Live: The Meghalaya Police will release admit cards for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for Constable and Sub-Inspector recruitment 2024 today, November 11. When released, candidates can check the Meghalaya Police admit card 2024 for Constable, SI PET from the official website, megpolice.gov.in. The admit card is expected to be released in the evening. The exact time is not confirmed. ...Read More

    The physical test will begin on November 18. Candidates will get to know the date, time, and venue for the PET round on the admit cards. In the case of any difficulty, they can contact the helpline number 6033164273.

    The ongoing recruitment drive will fill 2,968 vacancies in the Meghalaya Police-

    UBSI: 76 posts

    Un-armed Branch Constable: 720 posts

    Fireman: 195 posts

    Driver Fireman: 53 posts

    Fireman Mechanic/Mechanic: 26 posts

    MPRO Operator: 205 posts

    Signal/ BN Operator: 56 posts

    Constable: 1494 posts

    Driver Constable: 143 posts

    The selection process includes a Physical Measurement Test (PMT), a Physical Efficiency Test (PET), a written examination and an interview.

    Follow this live blog for the latest updates on Meghalaya Police admit card 2024

    Follow all the updates here:
    Nov 11, 2024 2:44 PM IST

    Meghalaya Police Admit Card 2024 Live: PET from November 18

    Meghalaya Police Admit Card 2024 Live: The physical efficiency test for Meghalaya Police Constable, SI recruitment will begin on November 18. Candidates will get to know the date, time, and venue for the PET round on the admit cards.

    Nov 11, 2024 2:17 PM IST

    Meghalaya Police Admit Card 2024 Live: What will be mentioned on the admit card?

    Meghalaya Police Admit Card 2024 Live: On admit cards, candidates will find the following information-

    • Name and personal details
    • Roll number
    • Name of the post applied for
    • Date and time for physical efficiency test
    • Reporting time
    • Name and address of the venue
    • Exam day instructions
    • Other details
    Nov 11, 2024 2:16 PM IST

    Meghalaya Police Admit Card 2024 Live: Read the guidelines

    Meghalaya Police Admit Card 2024 Live: The admit card will also contain a set of guidelines for candidates. They must read it carefully and prepare for the physical test accordingly.

    Get exclusive insights on US Elections 2024 — click here!

    Nov 11, 2024 2:15 PM IST

    Meghalaya Police Admit Card 2024 Live: Check personal details after downloading the admit card

    Meghalaya Police Admit Card 2024 Live: After downloading admit cards for the Meghalaya Police Constable and SI PET, read and ensure that your personal details – name, photo, signature, etc. – are printed correctly. If there is any error on the admit card, report it immediately.

    Nov 11, 2024 2:14 PM IST

    Meghalaya Police Admit Card 2024 Live: Helpline number

    Meghalaya Police Admit Card 2024 Live: For any help regarding the admit card, candidates can contact the helpline number 6033164273 during office hours.

    Nov 11, 2024 2:13 PM IST

    Meghalaya Police Admit Card 2024 Live: How to download the hall ticket

    1. Go to the official website, megpolice.gov.in.
    2. Open the recruitment tab
    3. Go to the PET admit card download page
    4. Enter the requested information and log in
    5. Download your admit card.
    Nov 11, 2024 2:12 PM IST

    Meghalaya Police Admit Card 2024 Live: PET admit cards likely in the evening

    Meghalaya Police Admit Card 2024 Live: The time for the release of admit cards was not mentioned in the official notification. An attendant of the Meghalaya Police has informed that the admit cards are expected to be released in the evening hours.

    Nov 11, 2024 2:09 PM IST

    Meghalaya Police Admit Card 2024 Live: Official website to download admit cards

    Meghalaya Police Admit Card 2024 Live: The official website for Meghalaya Police admit card is megpolice.gov.in. The website is currently loading slow, most likely due to a heavy traffic. When released, the direct link to download the admit cards will be shared here.

    Nov 11, 2024 2:08 PM IST

    Meghalaya Police Admit Card 2024 Live: Admit card for Constable, SI PET today

    Meghalaya Police Admit Card 2024 Live: The Meghalaya Police Constable and Sub-Inspector Physical Efficiency Test (PET) will be released today, November 11.

    News education employment news Meghalaya Police Admit Card 2024 Live: Admit cards for Constable, SI PET today at megpolice.gov.in
