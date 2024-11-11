Meghalaya Police Admit Card 2024 Live: Admit cards for Constable, SI PET today at megpolice.gov.in
Meghalaya Police Admit Card 2024 Live: The Meghalaya Police will release admit cards for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for Constable and Sub-Inspector recruitment 2024 today, November 11. When released, candidates can check the Meghalaya Police admit card 2024 for Constable, SI PET from the official website, megpolice.gov.in. The admit card is expected to be released in the evening. The exact time is not confirmed. ...Read More
The physical test will begin on November 18. Candidates will get to know the date, time, and venue for the PET round on the admit cards. In the case of any difficulty, they can contact the helpline number 6033164273.
The ongoing recruitment drive will fill 2,968 vacancies in the Meghalaya Police-
UBSI: 76 posts
Un-armed Branch Constable: 720 posts
Fireman: 195 posts
Driver Fireman: 53 posts
Fireman Mechanic/Mechanic: 26 posts
MPRO Operator: 205 posts
Signal/ BN Operator: 56 posts
Constable: 1494 posts
Driver Constable: 143 posts
The selection process includes a Physical Measurement Test (PMT), a Physical Efficiency Test (PET), a written examination and an interview.
Follow this live blog for the latest updates on Meghalaya Police admit card 2024
Meghalaya Police Admit Card 2024 Live: PET from November 18
Meghalaya Police Admit Card 2024 Live: The physical efficiency test for Meghalaya Police Constable, SI recruitment will begin on November 18. Candidates will get to know the date, time, and venue for the PET round on the admit cards.
Meghalaya Police Admit Card 2024 Live: What will be mentioned on the admit card?
Meghalaya Police Admit Card 2024 Live: On admit cards, candidates will find the following information-
- Name and personal details
- Roll number
- Name of the post applied for
- Date and time for physical efficiency test
- Reporting time
- Name and address of the venue
- Exam day instructions
- Other details
Meghalaya Police Admit Card 2024 Live: Read the guidelines
Meghalaya Police Admit Card 2024 Live: The admit card will also contain a set of guidelines for candidates. They must read it carefully and prepare for the physical test accordingly.
Get exclusive insights on US Elections 2024 — click here!
Meghalaya Police Admit Card 2024 Live: Check personal details after downloading the admit card
Meghalaya Police Admit Card 2024 Live: After downloading admit cards for the Meghalaya Police Constable and SI PET, read and ensure that your personal details – name, photo, signature, etc. – are printed correctly. If there is any error on the admit card, report it immediately.
Meghalaya Police Admit Card 2024 Live: Helpline number
Meghalaya Police Admit Card 2024 Live: For any help regarding the admit card, candidates can contact the helpline number 6033164273 during office hours.
Meghalaya Police Admit Card 2024 Live: How to download the hall ticket
- Go to the official website, megpolice.gov.in.
- Open the recruitment tab
- Go to the PET admit card download page
- Enter the requested information and log in
- Download your admit card.
Meghalaya Police Admit Card 2024 Live: PET admit cards likely in the evening
Meghalaya Police Admit Card 2024 Live: The time for the release of admit cards was not mentioned in the official notification. An attendant of the Meghalaya Police has informed that the admit cards are expected to be released in the evening hours.
Meghalaya Police Admit Card 2024 Live: Official website to download admit cards
Meghalaya Police Admit Card 2024 Live: The official website for Meghalaya Police admit card is megpolice.gov.in. The website is currently loading slow, most likely due to a heavy traffic. When released, the direct link to download the admit cards will be shared here.
Meghalaya Police Admit Card 2024 Live: Admit card for Constable, SI PET today
Meghalaya Police Admit Card 2024 Live: The Meghalaya Police Constable and Sub-Inspector Physical Efficiency Test (PET) will be released today, November 11.