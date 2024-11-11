Meghalaya Police Admit Card 2024 Live: Admit cards for Constable, SI PET today at megpolice.gov.in

Meghalaya Police Admit Card 2024 Live: The Meghalaya Police will release admit cards for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for Constable and Sub-Inspector recruitment 2024 today, November 11. When released, candidates can check the Meghalaya Police admit card 2024 for Constable, SI PET from the official website, megpolice.gov.in. The admit card is expected to be released in the evening. The exact time is not confirmed. ...Read More

The physical test will begin on November 18. Candidates will get to know the date, time, and venue for the PET round on the admit cards. In the case of any difficulty, they can contact the helpline number 6033164273.

The ongoing recruitment drive will fill 2,968 vacancies in the Meghalaya Police-

UBSI: 76 posts

Un-armed Branch Constable: 720 posts

Fireman: 195 posts

Driver Fireman: 53 posts

Fireman Mechanic/Mechanic: 26 posts

MPRO Operator: 205 posts

Signal/ BN Operator: 56 posts

Constable: 1494 posts

Driver Constable: 143 posts

The selection process includes a Physical Measurement Test (PMT), a Physical Efficiency Test (PET), a written examination and an interview.

Follow this live blog for the latest updates on Meghalaya Police admit card 2024