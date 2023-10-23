MIDHANI recruiting Operative Trainees, ITI qualified can apply for some posts

MIDHANI Recruitment 2023: Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited or MIDHANI is accepting applications for Junior and Senior Operative Trainee vacancies. Application forms are available on the recruitment tab at midhani-india.in and forms can be submitted up to November 1, 2023. MIDHANI Recruitment 2023: Apply for Junior, Senior Operative Trainee posts (midhani-india.in)

These are the vacancies notified:

Junior Operative Trainee (JOT)- Fitter: 13 vacancies

Salary scale: ₹20,000, approx. CTC: ₹4.7 LPA

Age limit: 30 years

Qualification: SSC+ITI (Fitter) qualification+National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC)

Junior Operative Trainee (JOT)- Welder: 2 vacancies

Salary scale: ₹20,000, approx. CTC: ₹4.7 LPA

Age limit: 30 years

Qualification: SSC+ITI (Welder)+NAC

Junior Operative Trainee (JOT)- Electrician: 6 vacancies

Salary scale: ₹20,000, approx. CTC: ₹4.7 LPA

Age limit: 30 years

Qualification: SSC+ITI (Electrician)+NAC

Senior Operative Trainee (SOT)- Metallurgy: 20 vacancies

Salary scale: ₹21,900, approx. CTC: ₹5.1 LPA

Age limit: 35 years

Qualification: Diploma in Metallurgical Engineering with a minimum of 60 per cent marks.

Senior Operative Trainee (SOT)- Mechanical: 10 vacancies

Salary scale: ₹21,900, approx. CTC: ₹5.1 LPA

Age limit: 35 years

Qualification: Diploma in Mechanical Engineering with a minimum of 60 per cent marks

Senior Operative Trainee (SOT)- Electrical: 3 vacancies

Salary scale: ₹21,900, approx. CTC: ₹5.1 LPA

Age limit: 35 years

Qualification: Diploma in Electrical Engineering with a minimum of 60 per cent marks.

The cut-off date for age limit and other parameters is October 18. The upper age limit relaxation will be applicable in accordance with government orders.

For further information, click here.

(NAC)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Exam and College Guide Top Engineering Colleges in India Click here

Click here Top Medical Colleges in India Click here

Click here Popular BBA colleges in India Click here

Click here Explore Scholarships Click here

Click here Top LLB Colleges in India Click here