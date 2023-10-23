News / Education / Employment News / MIDHANI recruiting Operative Trainees, ITI qualified can apply for some posts

MIDHANI recruiting Operative Trainees, ITI qualified can apply for some posts

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 23, 2023 12:33 PM IST

MIDHANI Recruitment 2023: Application forms are available on midhani-india.in and forms can be submitted up to November 1, 2023.

MIDHANI Recruitment 2023: Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited or MIDHANI is accepting applications for Junior and Senior Operative Trainee vacancies. Application forms are available on the recruitment tab at midhani-india.in and forms can be submitted up to November 1, 2023.

These are the vacancies notified:

Junior Operative Trainee (JOT)- Fitter: 13 vacancies

Salary scale: 20,000, approx. CTC: 4.7 LPA

Age limit: 30 years

Qualification: SSC+ITI (Fitter) qualification+National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC)

Junior Operative Trainee (JOT)- Welder: 2 vacancies

Salary scale: 20,000, approx. CTC: 4.7 LPA

Age limit: 30 years

Qualification: SSC+ITI (Welder)+NAC

Junior Operative Trainee (JOT)- Electrician: 6 vacancies

Salary scale: 20,000, approx. CTC: 4.7 LPA

Age limit: 30 years

Qualification: SSC+ITI (Electrician)+NAC

Senior Operative Trainee (SOT)- Metallurgy: 20 vacancies

Salary scale: 21,900, approx. CTC: 5.1 LPA

Age limit: 35 years

Qualification: Diploma in Metallurgical Engineering with a minimum of 60 per cent marks.

Senior Operative Trainee (SOT)- Mechanical: 10 vacancies

Salary scale: 21,900, approx. CTC: 5.1 LPA

Age limit: 35 years

Qualification: Diploma in Mechanical Engineering with a minimum of 60 per cent marks

Senior Operative Trainee (SOT)- Electrical: 3 vacancies

Salary scale: 21,900, approx. CTC: 5.1 LPA

Age limit: 35 years

Qualification: Diploma in Electrical Engineering with a minimum of 60 per cent marks.

The cut-off date for age limit and other parameters is October 18. The upper age limit relaxation will be applicable in accordance with government orders.

For further information, click here.

