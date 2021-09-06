MLIRC Karnataka to conduct selection rally to induct Sports Cadets from Sept 27

Boys Sports Company, The MARATHA Light Infantry Regimental Centre (MILRC), Karnataka will be conducting district level entries for induction proven players as sports cadets at this centre, an official statement said. “Induction rally will be conducted from 27 September to 30 September 2021 at this Regimental Centre. Boys will be selected for wrestling discipline into Boys Sports Company The MARATHA Light Infantry Regimental Centre (Karnataka),” it has added.

The minimum educational qualification required for this is class 4 pass with adequate knowledge of English and Hindi. The age of the candidates should be between 8-14 years of age as on September 1, 2021.

Medical fitness will be ascertained by Medical Officer of The MARATHA Light Infantry Regimental Centre and specialist of Army Sports Medicine Centre.

A dedicated staff of Sports Authority of India (SAI), Sports Medicine Centre (SMC) and Boys Company will conduct the trials/ Induction in a total transparent environment.

Selected candidates will be provided academic training in free of cost in English/ Hindi medium in Boys Sports Company, The MARATHA Light Infantry Regimental Centre (Karnataka). Besides intensive coaching in Wrestling discipline also be provided by Sports Authority of India (SAI) coaches/ Army coaches.

