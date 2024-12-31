Menu Explore
MPESB Group 5 Recruitment 2024: Apply for 1170 Staff Nurse, Paramedical & other posts at esb.mp.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Dec 31, 2024 12:13 PM IST

MPESB Group 5 Recruitment 2024 registration begins at esb.mp.gov.in. The direct link to apply is given here. 

M.P. Employees Selection Board, MPESB has invited applications for Group 5 posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of MPESB at esb.mp.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 1170 Staff Nurse, Paramedical and other posts.

MPESB Group 5 Recruitment 2024: Apply for 1170 Staff Nurse, Paramedical posts

The registration process will begin on December 30 and will conclude on January 13, 2025. The correction window will open on December 30 and will close on January 18, 2025. The examination will be conducted on February 15, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Nursing Officer, Staff Nurse and Male Nurse: 82 posts
  • Pharmacist Grade 2: 29 posts
  • Labrotary Technician, Technician, Technician Assistant, Lab Technician, Lab Assistant, Technical Assistant: 634 posts
  • Radiographer, Dark Room Assistant, Radiographer/ Radiographer Technician/ Ultrasound technician: 127 posts
  • O.T Technician: 9 posts
  • Optometrist: 11 posts
  • Dental Hygienist, Dental Mechanic, Dental Technician: 14 posts
  • Prosthetic and Orthotic Technician: 3 posts
  • Speech Therapist: 5 posts
  • Radiotherapy Technician: 3 posts
  • Anesthesia Technician, Ventilator Technician, Anesthesia Technician: 16 posts
  • E.E.G. Technician: 1 post
  • C.S.S.D. technician: 6 posts
  • Lab Attendant, Dissection Hall Attendant, O.P.D. Attendant, Dresser Grade-2, Dialysis Attendant, O.T. Attendant, Dark Room Attendant, Lab Assistant, Dark Room Assistant, O.T. Assistant, Dresser, Technical Assistant: 197 posts
  • T.B. & Chest Disease Health Visitor: 4 posts
  • Allergy Technician, P.F.T. Technician, Respiratory Therapist, Sleep Technician: 8 posts
  • E.G.C. Technician: 1 post
  • Cathlab Technician: 6 posts
  • Dialysis Technician: 14 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply online can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Application Fee

The application fee for unreserved category is 500/- and fee for Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe/Other Backward Class/EWS/Divyangjan candidates native of Madhya Pradesh is 250/-. For candidates filling online through kiosk, MP Online portal fee of 60/- will be payable. Apart from this, the portal fee for filling the form by logging in through a registered citizen user will be 20/- will be payable.

Detailed Notification Here 

Direct link to apply here 

