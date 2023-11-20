MPHC recruitment 2023: Apply for 138 Civil Judge vacancies till Dec 18

Madhya Pradesh High Court (MPHC) has invited online applications for the post of Civil Judge, Junior Division (Entry Level) Exam-2022. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is December 18. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at mphc.gov.in. MPHC Civil Judge 2022 vacancies: How to apply, check details here

From December 22 and December 24, 2023, applicants may edit their application forms. The date of the preliminary exam is January 14, 2024. The results of the preliminary round will be announced on February 26, 2024. The examination dates of the Main exam are set for March 30 and 31, 2024. The main examination result will be announced on May 10.

MPHC recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 199 vacancies.

MPHC Recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is ₹977.02 for the unreserved category. For the reserved category, the application fee is ₹ ₹577.02.

Visit the official website mphc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “Recruitment / Result” tab

Next, click on the “Online Application Forms/ Admit Cards - Click here” link

Register and proceed with the application process

Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit

Download the form and take a printout for future reference