MPPEB Group 2 Recruitment: Last date to apply for 3,500+ posts

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) will close the application process for over 3,500 group 2, sub group 4 vacancies today, January 19. Eligible and interested candidates can apply on peb.mp.gov.in. The application process started on January 5.

The last date to edit application form is January 24. The written exam will be held on March 15.

The application fee for MPPEB group 2 recruitment is ₹500 for unreserved category candidates and it is ₹250 for reserved categories. There is no application fee for backlog vacancies.

The written examination will be held on March 15 in two shifts – from 9:00 AM to 12:00 pm and from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

For eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale and exam details of different posts, candidates can check the official notification.

MPPEB Group 2 Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Go to the official website of MPPEB at peb.mp.gov.in.

Click on MPPEB Group 2 Recruitment 2023 link on the home page.

Enter the asked details and click on submit.

Now, fill in the application form, upload documents and make payment of the application fee.

Once done, submit your form.

Download the confirmation page and save a hard copy of the same for further use.