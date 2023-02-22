MPPGCL to recruit 453 JE, AE & other posts, registration begins February 24

MP Power Generating Company Limited has invited applications from candidates for JE, AE and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of MPPGCL at mppgcl.mp.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 453 posts in the organisation.

The registration process will begin on February 24 and will close on March 16, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Assistant Engineer: 19 posts

Accounts Officer: 46 posts

Fire Officer: 2 posts

Law Officer: 2 posts

Shift Chemist: 15 posts

Manager: 10 posts

Junior Engineer: 70 posts

Junior Engineer/ Assistant Manager: 280 posts

Management Executive: 4 posts

Law Officer/ Legal Executive: 4 posts

Manager: 1 post

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of online exam followed by document verification by the respective company to which the candidate is allocated.

Application Fees

The application fees of ₹1200/- for unreserved category and ₹600/- for SC/ST/OBC/EWS/PWD category candidates of M.P domicile. For more related details candidates can check the official site of MPPGCL.