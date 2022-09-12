MSME Rohtak Recruitment 2022: Apply for 17 Engineer & other posts

MSME Technology Centre, Rohtak has invited applications from candidates to apply for Engineer and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of MSME Rohtak on msmetcrohtak.org. The last date to apply for the posts is till September 27, 2022.

This recruitment drive will fill up 17 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Manager: 4 Posts

Assistant Manager: 1 Post

Purchase Officer: 1 Post

Stores Officer: 1 Post

Engineer: 6 Posts

Sr. Technician: 4 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through Detailed Notification available here.

Where to Apply

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can send the filled up application form to the Deputy General Manager, MSME Technology Centre, Rohtak, Plot No 10 & 11, Sector 30 B, IMT Rohtak 124021, Haryana. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of MSME Rohtak.