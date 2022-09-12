Home / Education / Employment News / MSME Rohtak Recruitment 2022: Apply for 17 Engineer & other posts

MSME Rohtak Recruitment 2022: Apply for 17 Engineer & other posts

employment news
Published on Sep 12, 2022 04:20 PM IST

MSME Rohtak will recruit candidates for Engineer and other posts. The last date to apply for the posts is till September 27, 2022.

MSME Rohtak Recruitment 2022: Apply for 17 Engineer &amp; other posts
MSME Rohtak Recruitment 2022: Apply for 17 Engineer & other posts
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

MSME Technology Centre, Rohtak has invited applications from candidates to apply for Engineer and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of MSME Rohtak on msmetcrohtak.org. The last date to apply for the posts is till September 27, 2022.

This recruitment drive will fill up 17 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Manager: 4 Posts
  • Assistant Manager: 1 Post
  • Purchase Officer: 1 Post
  • Stores Officer: 1 Post
  • Engineer: 6 Posts
  • Sr. Technician: 4 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through Detailed Notification available here.

Where to Apply

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can send the filled up application form to the Deputy General Manager, MSME Technology Centre, Rohtak, Plot No 10 & 11, Sector 30 B, IMT Rohtak 124021, Haryana. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of MSME Rohtak.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
msme sarkari naukri
msme sarkari naukri

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 12, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out