NABARD Assistant Manager Recruitment 2023: Apply for 150 posts at nabard.org

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Sep 02, 2023 02:50 PM IST

NABARD to recruit candidates for Assistant Manager posts. Eligible candidates can apply at nabard.org.

Nabard Bank of Agriculture and Rural Development, NABARD has invited applications for Assistant Manager posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of NABARD at nabard.org. This recruitment drive will fill up 150 posts in the organization.

The registration process started on September 2 and will end on September 23, 2023. The Phase I prelims examination will likely be conducted on October 16, 2023.

Eligibility Criteria

Bachelor’s Degree in a particular discipline means that the candidate must have studied that discipline as main subject in respective degree course and it must be mentioned in the Degree Certificate issued by the University/Institute. The candidate must be between 21 and 30 years of age as on 01-09-2023 to apply for the posts.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of preliminary examination followed by main examination and interview. The calling Ratio to qualify for the main examination and interview would be a maximum of 1:25 and 1:3, respectively For every wrong answer marked, 1/4th of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty in Phase-I and Phase-II, both.

Application Fees

The application fees is 150/- for SC/ST/PWD category candidates and 800/- for all others. The payment should be made through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NABARD.

Detailed Notification Here 

