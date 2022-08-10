NALCO Recruitment through GATE 2022: Apply for 189 Trainee posts, details here

NALCO has invited applications from candidates to apply for Graduate Engineer Trainee posts. Eligible candidates having GATE 2022 score can apply for the posts through the official site of NALCO on mudira.nalcoindia.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 189 posts in the organisation.

The application process will start on August 11 and will close on September 11, 2022. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Mechanical: 58 Posts

Electrical: 41 Posts

Instrumental: 32 Posts

Metallurgy: 14 Posts

Chemical: 14 Posts

Mining: 10 Posts

Civil: 7 Posts

Chemistry: 13 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Full time regular Bachelor's Degree in Engineering or Technology with not less than 65% marks in aggregate for UR/EWS/OBC(NCL) and 55% of marks for SC/ST/PwBD category taking average of all the semesters/years, irrespective of the weightage given to any particular semester/year by the Institute/University. The age limit of the candidate should be below 30 years of age.

Detailed Notification Here

Selection Process

NALCO will be utilizing Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering- 2022 marks (GATE-2022 marks) for recruitment of Graduate Engineer Trainees (GETs). The final selection of the candidates will be based on the on the marks secured in GATE 2022 and their performance in the Personal Interview. The weightages assigned to GATE marks and Personal Interview are 90% and 10% respectively.

Application Fees

The General, OBC & EWS Candidates are required to pay Rs.500/-. Candidates can opt to pay through internet banking account/credit/debit card.