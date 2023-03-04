Home / Education / Employment News / NCCBM Recruitment 2023: Apply for various managerial & office assistant posts

NCCBM Recruitment 2023: Apply for various managerial & office assistant posts

employment news
Published on Mar 04, 2023 06:49 PM IST

NCCBM will recruit candidates for various managerial and office assistant posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of NCCBM at ncbindia.com.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

National Council for Cement and Building Materials, NCCBM has invited applications from candidates to apply for various managerial and office assistant posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of NCCBM at ncbindia.com.

The registration process begins on March 4 and will end on March 24, 2023, i.e., 21 days from the date of publication of advertisement in employment news. This recruitment drive will fill up 21 posts in the organisation. Read below for vacancy details, eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Deputy Manager: 10 posts
  • Manager: 3 posts
  • Group Manager: 3 posts
  • General Manager: 4 posts
  • Office Assistant: 1 post

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process includes Screening and Interview (For Level-12 & 13) Screening, Written Test and Interview (Level-6, Level-10 & 11).

How to Apply

The candidates are requested to download application form (available at NCB website) and send the same duly filled to the above postal address with recent passport size photograph to the Director General, National Council for Cement and Building Materials, giving all details related to name, age, qualification, experience, postal address, contact number etc. along with self-attested copies of all mark sheets/degrees and experience details.

