NCLAT Recruitment 2022: Apply for Court Officer and other posts

NCLAT to recruit candidates for Court Officer and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of NCLAT on nclat.nic.in.
Published on Mar 19, 2022
NCLAT Recruitment 2022: Apply for Court Officer and other posts(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
Published on Mar 19, 2022 10:30 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

National Company Law Appellate Tribunal, NCLAT has invited applications from candidates to apply for Court Officer and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of NCLAT on nclat.nic.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till April 30, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 11 posts in the organization. 

Initial period of appointment on deputation shall be one year which can be extended further subject to satisfactory performance. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy Details

  • Joint Registrar: 1 Post
  • Deputy Registrar: 1 Post
  • Principal Private Secretary: 1 Post
  • Programmer: 1 Post
  • Court Officer: 3 Posts
  • Administrative Officer: 2 Posts
  • Senior Legal Assistant: 2 Posts

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the &lt;strong&gt;Detailed Notification available here&lt;/strong&gt;

Where to apply 

The application in the prescribed proforma (Annexure-II), complete in all respects may be sent to “The Registrar, National Company Law Appellate Tribunal, 3rd Floor, Mahanagar Doorsanchar Sadan (M.T.N.L. Building), 9, C.G.O. Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi-110003” on or before the last date to apply. 

The applications received after the closing date of receipt of applications or received without any of the necessary documents as mentioned in this vacancy circular or incomplete in any respect or received without proper channel are liable to be rejected.

