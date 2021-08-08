Home / Education / Employment News / NCRTC invites applications from experienced engineers, others for RRTS trains
  • To plan and implement operations and maintenance of the RRTS trains, NCRTC invites applications from experienced engineers and others working in Railways and Metro Rail Corporations/ Central/ State Govt. undertakings or their instrumentalities for recruitment on immediate absorption basis.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON AUG 08, 2021 11:03 AM IST

In order to plan and implement operations and maintenance of the RRTS trains, NCRTC invites applications from experienced engineers and others working in Railways and Metro Rail Corporations/ other Central/ State Govt. undertakings or their instrumentalities for recruitment on immediate absorption basis, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has notified.

"Based on the eligibility/ experience in the relevant field, shortlisted candidates will be called for interview," the NCRTC has notified.

The Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) will be a new, dedicated, high speed, high capacity, comfortable commuter service connecting regional nodes in NCR. The corridors being developed under RRTS Phase-1 are Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut, Delhi-Gurugram-SNB-Alwar and Delhi-Panipat.

Candidates should submit the application form both online and offline. After submitting it online, candidate should take a print-out of the same and along with supporting documents should send it to Career Cell, HR Department, National Capital Region Transport Corporation, Near Vikas Sadan, INA Colony, New Delhi-110023.

Vacancy Details

Sr. Executive (Corporate Hospitality): 1 post

Dy. General Manager (Electrical/ Rolling Stock): 2 posts

Dy. General Manager (Operations): 1 post

Sr. Executive (Operations): 8 posts

Dy. General Manager (Signal & Telecom): 1 post

Assistant Manager (Electrical): 10 posts

Assistant Manager (Signalling & Telecommunication): 5 posts

Engineering Associate-I (Signalling & Telecommunication): 4 posts

Engineering Associate-I (Electrical): 1 post

Chief Project Manager/ Group General Manager (Civil): 1 post

Job eligibility, selection criteria, other details

