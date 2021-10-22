NFL recruitment 2021: Apply for junior engineers and other posts

National Fertilizers Limited has invited applications for recruitment to the non-executive (Worker) level positions for various Units/ Offices of NFL. The application process is underway and the last date to fill the online application form is November 10 till 5: 30 pm. Interested candidates can check the notification on the official website of the NFL at www.nationalfertilizers.com and apply online.

NFL recruitment vacancy details: There are 48 vacancies for junior engineers, 9 vacancies for attendants and 5 vacancies for loco attendant for Panipat unit. For Bathinda Unit, there are 33 vacancies of junior engineer, 7 vacancies for loco attendant, and 9 vacancies for attendant grade-I.

For the Vijaipur unit, there are 28 vacancies of junior engineer, 11 vacancies for loco attendant and 18 vacancies for attendant grade-I.15 vacancies are for Marketing Division.

NFL recruitment age limit: The candidates should be between the age of 18 to 30 years.

NFL recruitment application fee: Candidates have to pay ₹200 as application fee. SC/ST/PwBD/ExSM/Departmental category candidates are not required to pay any application fee.

NFL recruitment 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website of the NFL at www.nationalfertilizers.com

Click on the career tab

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Click on the link that reads, "Recruitment Non- Executives (Workers) in Marketing, Transportation and various Technical Disciplines- 202”

Apply online and fill in all the required details

Pay the application fee

Take the printout of the application form

Interested candidates can check detailed notifications here