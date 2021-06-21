NHIDCL Recruitment 2021: Apply GM, DGM and other posts

NHIDCL Recruitment 2021: National Highway and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited has invited applications for the various posts of Manager, Deputy Manager, General Manager, Deputy General Manager, Assistant Manager, and Junior Manager on a contract basis. The last date to submit the application is June 30.

The contract is initially for three years which may be extended for two more years with the approval of the competent authority.

These vacancies are for both working and the retired officer’s central Government, Ministries/Department Army, Navy, Airforce, BRO(GREF), Autonomous bodies, Public sector undertakings, State Government Departments and State Government Public Undertakings on contract and deputation basis (as applicable).

Eligible and Interested candidates who are willing can submit their application in the prescribed format through proper channels along with a photograph addressed to Director (A&F), National Highway and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited,3rd Floor, PTI Building, 4-Parliament Street, New Delhi-110001( check details on the official website).

NHIDCL Recruitment 2021: Age Limit

The age limit for the above-mentioned post is 61 years.

NHIDCL Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

The Recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 61+ vacancies in the department. There are 20 vacancies for the post of Deputy Manager(T/P),5 for Deputy manager (Fin),20 for Manager(T/P),5 for Manager(Fin),1 for Manager(Legal), 2 for Assistant Manager, 6 is for Junior manager (HR), 1 for Junior Manager legal, 1 for Junior Manager (Rajbhas).

NHIDCL Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Candidates can check the educational qualification, experience and other details on the official website of NHIDCL.

For more details check the notification on the official website of NHIDCL at https://nhidcl.com/