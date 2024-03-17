NHPC Recruitment 2024: Apply for 269 Trainee Engineers / Trainee Officers posts through GATE 2023 score

NHPC Limited has invited applications for Trainee Engineers / Trainee Officers posts. The application process is underway, and the deadline for submitting the application form is March 26. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.nhpcindia.com. The recruitment will be done through the GATE 2023 score. NHPC Limited Invites Applications for 269 Trainee Engineers / Trainee Officers Posts

NHPC Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 269 Trainee Engineers / Trainee Officers vacancies.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

NHPC Recruitment 2024 selection process: The Selection Process consists of normalized marks obtained (out of 100) in the corresponding paper of GATE 2023, GroupDiscussion & Personal Interview.

NHPC Recruitment 2024 applictaion fee: Candidates belonging to the UR/EWS/OBC (NCL) category are required to pay a non-refundable fee of ₹600. The SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-servicemen/Women category candidates need not pay the registration fee.

NHPC Recruitment 2024: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at www.nhpcindia.com

On the homepage, click on the career tab

Next, click on the “Notification of Recruitment for the post of Trainee Engineers / Trainee Officers through GATE 2023 score for NHPC Limited and its Joint Venture (NHDC Limited)”

Register and proceed with the applictaion

Fill out the application form

Upload all the required

Pay the applictaion fee

Take a printout for future reference.