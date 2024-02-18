National Investigation Agency, NIA has invited nominations for Assistant, Stenographer & UDC posts. Candidates can apply online within 2 months from the date of publication of this advertisement in the employment news. NIA Recruitment 2024: Apply for 40 Assistant, Stenographer & UDC posts (Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

The registration process was started on February 3, 2024. This recruitment drive will fill up 40 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Assistant: 7 posts

Stenographer Grade I: 24 posts

Upper Division Clerk: 9 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Where to send applications

The nominations of eligible officers along with following documents may be forwarded to the SP (Adm), NIA Hqrs, CGO Comple, Lodhi Road, New Delhi- 110003 within 2 months from the date of publications of this advertisement in the employment news. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NIA.