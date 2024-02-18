 NIA Recruitment 2024: Apply for 40 Assistant, Stenographer &amp; UDC posts - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Employment News / NIA Recruitment 2024: Apply for 40 Assistant, Stenographer & UDC posts

NIA Recruitment 2024: Apply for 40 Assistant, Stenographer & UDC posts

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 18, 2024 01:42 PM IST

NIA will recruit candidates for Assistant, Stenographer & UDC posts. The details is given here.

National Investigation Agency, NIA has invited nominations for Assistant, Stenographer & UDC posts. Candidates can apply online within 2 months from the date of publication of this advertisement in the employment news.

NIA Recruitment 2024: Apply for 40 Assistant, Stenographer & UDC posts (Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
NIA Recruitment 2024: Apply for 40 Assistant, Stenographer & UDC posts (Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

The registration process was started on February 3, 2024. This recruitment drive will fill up 40 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Vacancy Details

  • Assistant: 7 posts
  • Stenographer Grade I: 24 posts
  • Upper Division Clerk: 9 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Where to send applications

The nominations of eligible officers along with following documents may be forwarded to the SP (Adm), NIA Hqrs, CGO Comple, Lodhi Road, New Delhi- 110003 within 2 months from the date of publications of this advertisement in the employment news. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NIA.

Detailed Notification Here 

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On