NIACL AO mains admit cards 2021: Direct link to download hall tickets

NIACL AO mains admit cards 2021: Candidates can download phase- II main examination admit cards from the official website of NIACL at newindia.co.in.(newindia.co.in)
Published on Nov 17, 2021 11:57 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

NIACL AO mains admit cards 2021: The New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) has released the admit card of online (Phase-II) examination for recruitment to the posts of administrative officer scale-I generalist on its official website. Candidates, who are eligible to appeared for the phase- II main examination, can download their admit cards from the official website of NIACL at newindia.co.in.

The admit card can be downloaded on the website till December 4, 2021.

Candidates, who are shortlisted on the basis of results of phase-I examination, will be able to appear for the phase-II online examination.

Direct link to download NIACL AO mains admit card 2021

How to download NIACL AO mains admit card 2021:

Visit the official website of NIACL at newindia.co.in

Click on 'Recruitment' tab

Click on the link that reads, "CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD CALL-LETTER FOR PHASE-II (MAIN) EXAM"

Login with your registration/ roll number, password and captcha code

The admit card will appear on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

hall ticket admit card.
Wednesday, November 17, 2021
