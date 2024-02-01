New India Assurance Company Limited has started the registration process for NIACL Assistant Recruitment 2024 on February 1, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can do it through the official website of New India at newindia.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 300 posts in the organization. NIACL Assistant Recruitment 2024: Registration for 300 posts begins, link here

The last date to apply is till February 15, 2024. The Tier I Online examination or preliminary examination will be conducted on March 2, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

A candidate must possess the minimum qualification of Graduation in any discipline from a recognized University or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. The candidate should have passed in English as one of the subjects at SSC / HSC / Intermediate / Graduation level. Candidate should possess certificate in proof of passing the qualifying examination as on 01/01/2024. The age limit should be between 21 to 30 years of age.

Selection Process

The selection process will consist of online tests (Preliminary & Main Examination). Candidates qualifying in the Main Examination will be further shortlisted for Regional Language Test before the final selection.

Application Fees

The application fee for SC / ST / PwBD category is ₹100/-. All candidates other than SC / ST / PwBD category will have to pay ₹850/-. The payment can be made by using only Debit Cards (Rupay / Visa / MasterCard / Maestro), Credit cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards / Mobile Wallets. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NIACL.

