NICL Recruitment 2024: Apply for 274 AO vacancies from January 2 at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in
NICL notifies 274 vacancies for Administrative Officers (Generalists& Specialists) posts.
National Insurance Company Ltd. has notified 274 vacancies for Administrative Officers ( Generalists& Specialists) (Scale I) posts. The applictaion process will commence on January 2 and the deadline for the submission of the applictaion form is January 22. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in.
NICL Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 274 vacancies for Administrative Officers ( Generalists& Specialists) (Scale I) posts.
NICL Recruitment 2024 age limit: The candidate's age should be between the age of 21 to 30 years as of January 1, 2023.
NICL Recruitment 2024 selection process: The written exam will be conducted in two phases Phase – I: Preliminary Examination online and Phase – II: Main Examination online.
NICL Recruitment 2024 application process: The applictaion process is ₹250 for SC / ST / PwBD candidates. For all other candidates, the applictaion fee is ₹1000.
NICL Recruitment 2024: Know how to apply
Visit the official website at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in
On the homepage, click on the recruitment tab
Next, click on the Apply link
Pay the applictaion fee
Upload all the required documents
Submit the applictaion
Take print for future reference.
Candidates can check the detailed notification below: