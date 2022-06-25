NIELIT Recruitment 2022: Apply for Scientist, Assistant and other posts

National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (ht education for various Non S&T and S&T categories in Head Quarters and its various Centres across the country. the application process is underway and the last date for the submission of application form is July 19. Candidates can apply online at https://nielit.gov.in/.

NIELIT Recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 66 out of which 49 vacancies are for general category, 3 vacancies are for SC, 1 vacancy is for ST, 6 vacancies are for OBC, 7 vacancies are for OBC category, and 3 vacancies are for PWD candidates.

NIELIT Recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee is ₹ 800 for level 10 and above posts and ₹600 for level 6 posts and below.

NIELIT Recruitment 2022 eligibility criteria: Candidates can check the eligibility criteria and other details on the notification given below.

Direct link to apply here

NIELIT Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website at nielit.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Recruitment tab

Register and process with the application

Fill the application fee

Submit the application form

Take print out for future use.

