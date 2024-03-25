NIFT Patna to close the application process for 30 group C vacancies today

The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) Patna will close today, March 25, the online application process for its group C vacancies. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their application forms on the website nift.ac.in. NIFT Patna recruitment 2024: Last date to apply for group C vacancies

NIFT Patna recruitment 2024: vacancy details

This recruitment drive of NIFT Patna is being conducted to fill 30 vacancies. Check the details below:

Assistant (Admin): 3 vacancies

Machine Mechanic: 2 vacancies

Assistant (Finance and Accounts): 1 vacancy

Assistant Warden (Girls): 1 vacancy

Stenographer Grade - III: 1 vacancy

Nurse: 1 vacancy

Junior Assistant: 11 vacancies

Lab Assistant: 9 vacancies

Library Assistant: 1 vacancy.

The application fee for NIFT Patna recruitment 2024 is ₹590. The fee is to be paid using demand drafts drawn in favour of NIFT, payable in Patna.

To select candidates for the above-mentioned posts, NIFT Patna will conduct a written test and a skill or competency test. The selection of candidates will be purely on merit basis, and the list will be prepared based on their performance in the skill test and the written test.

After applying for the examination on the official website, candidates have to download it in the prescribed format and send to “The Director, National Institute of Fashion Technology, NIFT Campus, Mithapur Farms, Patna - 800001, Bihar”. On the front side of the envelope, it should be specified that it contains the “Application for the post of (name of the post)”.

In addition, self-attested copies of certificates and testimonials as proof of age/educational qualifications/caste/experience etc., should be attached to the application form.

The demand draft should be pinned or clipped at the top of the application form. Candidates have been asked not to tag or staple the DD.

Candidates can check the notification and find the direct link to apply for NIFT Patna group C posts here.