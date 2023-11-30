NIOS Recruitment 2023: Application begins for Group A, B, C posts, apply at nios.cbt-exam.in
NIOS begins application process for Group A, B and C posts.
National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has begun the application process for various Group A, B and C posts from today, November 30. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at nios.cbt-exam.in or nios.ac.in. The deadline for the submission of the application form is December 21.
NIOS Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 62 vacancies.
Vacancy details
Group A
- Deputy Director (Capacity Building Cell): 1
- Deputy Director (Academic): 1
- Assistant Director (Administration): 2
- Academic Officer: 4
Group B
5. Section Officer: 2
6. Public Relation Officer: 1
7. EDP Supervisor: 21
8. Graphic Artist: 1
9. Junior Engineer(Electrical): 1
Group C
10. Assistant: 4
11. Stenographer: 3
12: Junior Assistant: 10
13: Multi Tasking Staff (MTS): 11
NIOS Recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is ₹1500 for Group ‘A’ (UR/OBC) posts. For Group ‘B’ & ‘C’ (UR/OBC) the application fee is ₹1200. For Group ‘A’ (SC/ST/EWS) the application fee is ₹750. The application fee is ₹750 for Group ‘B’ (SC/ST). For Group ‘B’ & ‘C’ (EWS) the application fee is ₹600 and for Group ‘C’ (SC/ST) the application fee is ₹500.
NIOS Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply
Visit the official website at nios.cbt-exam.in
On the homepage, click on the registration link
Register and proceed with the application
Fill out the application form
Pay the application fee
Upload all the required documents
Submit the form and take print for future reference.