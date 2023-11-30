NIOS Recruitment 2023: Application begins for Group A, B, C posts, apply at nios.cbt-exam.in

National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has begun the application process for various Group A, B and C posts from today, November 30. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at nios.cbt-exam.in or nios.ac.in. The deadline for the submission of the application form is December 21. NIOS Recruitment 2023: Application fee and how to apply

Direct link to apply

NIOS Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 62 vacancies.

Vacancy details Group A Deputy Director (Capacity Building Cell): 1 Deputy Director (Academic): 1 Assistant Director (Administration): 2 Academic Officer: 4 Group B 5. Section Officer: 2 6. Public Relation Officer: 1 7. EDP Supervisor: 21 8. Graphic Artist: 1 9. Junior Engineer(Electrical): 1 Group C 10. Assistant: 4 11. Stenographer: 3 12: Junior Assistant: 10 13: Multi Tasking Staff (MTS): 11

NIOS Recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is ₹1500 for Group ‘A’ (UR/OBC) posts. For Group ‘B’ & ‘C’ (UR/OBC) the application fee is ₹1200. For Group ‘A’ (SC/ST/EWS) the application fee is ₹750. The application fee is ₹750 for Group ‘B’ (SC/ST). For Group ‘B’ & ‘C’ (EWS) the application fee is ₹600 and for Group ‘C’ (SC/ST) the application fee is ₹500.

NIOS Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at nios.cbt-exam.in

On the homepage, click on the registration link

Register and proceed with the application

Fill out the application form

Pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take print for future reference.