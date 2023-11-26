NIOS Recruitment 2023: Apply for group A, B, C posts from November 30

National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has announced various group A, B and C posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these vacancies from November 30 to December 21 on nios.cbt-exam.in or on nios.ac.in. NIOS Recruitment 2023: Apply for group A, B, C vacancies

Vacancy details

Group A:

Deputy Director (Capacity Building Cell): 1 vacancy

Deputy Director (Academic): 1 vacancy

Assistant Director (Administration): 2 vacancies

Academic Officer: 4 vacancies

Group B:

Section Officer: 2 vacancies

Public Relation Officer: 1 vacancy

EDP Supervisor: 21 vacancies

Graphic Artist: 1 vacancy

Junior Engineer (Electrical): 1 vacancy

Group C:

Assistant: 4 vacancies

Stenographer: 3 vacancies

Junior Assistant: 10 vacancies

Multitasking Staff (MTS): 11 vacancies

The application process will begin at 11 am on November 30. For further information such as age limit, eligibility criteria, selection process, visit the official website of NIOS.