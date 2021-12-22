Home / Education / Employment News / NIPER Rae Bareli to recruit for professor, non-teaching positions
employment news

NIPER Rae Bareli to recruit for professor, non-teaching positions

  • The application process will begin on December 24 and candidates can apply till January 31.
NIPER Rae Bareli to recruit for professor, non-teaching positions(HT)
NIPER Rae Bareli to recruit for professor, non-teaching positions(HT)
Published on Dec 22, 2021 05:50 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Raebareli (NIPER-R) has announced to fill vacancies in professor, medical officer, junior Hindi translator and other posts. The application process will begin on December 24 and candidates can apply till January 31.

NIPER recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

  • Professor in Medicinal Chemistry: 1 post
  • Professor in Pharmaceutics: 1 post
  • Professor in Pharmacology & Toxicology: 1 post
  • Library & Information officer: 1 post
  • Estate & Security Officer: 1 post
  • Medical Officer: 1 post
  • Public Relation Officer: 1 post
  • Guest House & Hostel Supervisor: 1 post
  • Junior Hindi Translator: 1 post
  • Receptionist & Telephone Operator: 1 post

“Interested candidates are invited to apply online using the prescribed link given on the Institute website web site (www.niperraebareli.edu.in) from 11:00 AM on 24.12.2021 to 6:00 PM on 31. 01.2022,” the NIPER has said in the job notification.

“Call letters and other correspondence for attending the interview, etc., will be sent only to the eligible candidates by Email only and will be displayed on the Institute’s website,” it has added.

Candidates should go through the official job notification before applying for the job.

NIPER Job notification

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
niper recruitment drive
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 23, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out