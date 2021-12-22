NIPER Rae Bareli to recruit for professor, non-teaching positions
National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Raebareli (NIPER-R) has announced to fill vacancies in professor, medical officer, junior Hindi translator and other posts. The application process will begin on December 24 and candidates can apply till January 31.
NIPER recruitment 2021: Vacancy details
- Professor in Medicinal Chemistry: 1 post
- Professor in Pharmaceutics: 1 post
- Professor in Pharmacology & Toxicology: 1 post
- Library & Information officer: 1 post
- Estate & Security Officer: 1 post
- Medical Officer: 1 post
- Public Relation Officer: 1 post
- Guest House & Hostel Supervisor: 1 post
- Junior Hindi Translator: 1 post
- Receptionist & Telephone Operator: 1 post
“Interested candidates are invited to apply online using the prescribed link given on the Institute website web site (www.niperraebareli.edu.in) from 11:00 AM on 24.12.2021 to 6:00 PM on 31. 01.2022,” the NIPER has said in the job notification.
“Call letters and other correspondence for attending the interview, etc., will be sent only to the eligible candidates by Email only and will be displayed on the Institute’s website,” it has added.
Candidates should go through the official job notification before applying for the job.