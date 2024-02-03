NMDC Steel Limited has invited applications for Managerial posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of NMDC Steel at nmdcsteel.nmdc.co.in. The last date to apply is till February 7, 2024. NMDC Steel Recruitment 2024: Apply for 45 Managerial posts

This recruitment drive will fill up 45 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

General Manager: 19 posts

Dy. General Manager: 26 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification through the Detailed Notification available here. The maximum age as on February 7, 2024, for the post of General Manager shall be 54 years and Dy. General Manager shall be 51 years.

Selection Process

The selection for all the posts will be made on the basis of Personal Interview of shortlisted eligible candidates. At the time of interview, candidates shall produce all certificates and testimonials as a proof of their educational qualifications, aga, experience, CTC, caste etc. Walk in drive will be held at Raipur (Chhattisgarh)/ Hyderabad (Telangana). The date, time and venue of walk-in drive will be displayed in NSL website.

Application Fees

There is no application fees to apply for the posts. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NSL.

Detailed Notification Here