NTPC Artisan Trainee Recruitment 2021: Apply for 53 posts, details here

NTPC Limited has invited applications from candidates to apply for Artisan Trainee posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts by sending the filled up application form available on the employment news for this week to the address available on the notification. The last date to apply for the posts is till September 21, 2021.

This recruitment drive will fill up 53 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, vacancy details and other information.

Vacancy Details

Name of the Post Number of Vacancies Artisan Trainee (Fitter) 26 Posts Artisan Trainee (Electrician) 6 Posts Artisan Trainee Instrument Mechanics 21 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit on notification available on the employment news.

Selection Process

Eligible candidates will have to undergo two hours objective type multiple choice written examination test. The test consist of subject knowledge test and aptitude test. Based on the performance in the written test, merit list of successful candidates for appearing in the subsequent skill test will be drawn. All such short listed candidates will have to appear for skill test.

Other Details

Candidates should send the filled up application form to Head of Department, Human Resource Department, Mouda Super Thermal Poser Project, Mouda- Ramtek Road, Post: Mouda, District: Nagpur, Maharashtra, Pin- 441104.