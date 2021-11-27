Home / Education / Employment News / NTPC Executive Recruitment 2021: Apply for 15 posts on ntpc.co.in
employment news

NTPC Executive Recruitment 2021: Apply for 15 posts on ntpc.co.in

NTPC to recruit candidates for Executive posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of f NTPC on ntpc.co.in.
NTPC Executive Recruitment 2021: Apply for 15 posts on ntpc.co.in(REUTERS)
NTPC Executive Recruitment 2021: Apply for 15 posts on ntpc.co.in(REUTERS)
Published on Nov 27, 2021 11:00 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

NTPC Limited has invited applications from candidates to apply for Executive posts. Eligible candidates who want to apply for the posts can do it through the official site of NTPC on ntpc.co.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till November 30, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 15 posts in the organization. 

Only Indian national are eligible to apply for the posts. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy Details

  • Executive (Hydro)- Mechanical: 5 Posts
  • Executive (Hydro)- Civil: 10 Posts

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates should have BE/B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering or Civil Engineering from a recognized University/ Institute with at least 60 percent marks. The upper age limit for all the posts is 35 years. 

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of interview. In order to restrict the number of candidates to be called for an interview, if so required, the Management reserved the right to conduct online screening/ shortlisting/ selection test or to raise the minimum eligibility standards/ criteria, as per requirement. 

Detailed Notification Here 

Application fees

Candidates belonging to General/ EWS/ OBC category are required to pay a non refundable registration fee of 300/-. The SC/ST/PwBD/XSM category and female candidates need not pay the registration fee. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sarkari naukri ntpc
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 27, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out