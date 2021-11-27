NTPC Executive Recruitment 2021: Apply for 15 posts on ntpc.co.in

NTPC Limited has invited applications from candidates to apply for Executive posts. Eligible candidates who want to apply for the posts can do it through the official site of NTPC on ntpc.co.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till November 30, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 15 posts in the organization.

Only Indian national are eligible to apply for the posts. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Executive (Hydro)- Mechanical: 5 Posts

Executive (Hydro)- Civil: 10 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have BE/B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering or Civil Engineering from a recognized University/ Institute with at least 60 percent marks. The upper age limit for all the posts is 35 years.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of interview. In order to restrict the number of candidates to be called for an interview, if so required, the Management reserved the right to conduct online screening/ shortlisting/ selection test or to raise the minimum eligibility standards/ criteria, as per requirement.

Detailed Notification Here

Application fees

Candidates belonging to General/ EWS/ OBC category are required to pay a non refundable registration fee of ₹300/-. The SC/ST/PwBD/XSM category and female candidates need not pay the registration fee.