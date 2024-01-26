NTPC Limited has invited applications for Assistant Executive posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of NTPC at ntpc.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 223 posts in the organization. NTPC Limited Assistant Executive Recruitment 2024: Apply for 223 posts (REUTERS)

The registration has started on January 25 and will end on February 8, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

UR: 98 posts

EWS: 22 posts

OBC: 40 posts

SC: 39 posts

ST: 24 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have Degree in Electrical/ Mechanical engineering from a recognized University/ Institution. The upper age limit should be below 35 years of age.

Remuneration

Fied monthly consolidated amount ₹55000/-. Additionally, HRA/ Company Accommodation, Night Shift entertainment allowance and medical facility for self, spouse and two children.

Application Fees

The application fees for General/ EWS/ OBC category candidates is ₹300/-. SC/ST/PwBD category and female candidates need not pay the application fees. Candidates can make the payment through online mode (Net Banking/ Debit Card/ Credit Card). Fee once paid will not be refunded under any circumstances. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTPC Limited.

