NTPC Limited Assistant Executive Recruitment 2024: Apply for 223 posts

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 26, 2024 02:09 PM IST

NTPC Limited Assistant Executive Recruitment 2024 registration begins at ntpc.co.in. Details here.

NTPC Limited has invited applications for Assistant Executive posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of NTPC at ntpc.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 223 posts in the organization.

NTPC Limited Assistant Executive Recruitment 2024: Apply for 223 posts (REUTERS)

The registration has started on January 25 and will end on February 8, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • UR: 98 posts
  • EWS: 22 posts
  • OBC: 40 posts
  • SC: 39 posts
  • ST: 24 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have Degree in Electrical/ Mechanical engineering from a recognized University/ Institution. The upper age limit should be below 35 years of age.

Remuneration

Fied monthly consolidated amount 55000/-. Additionally, HRA/ Company Accommodation, Night Shift entertainment allowance and medical facility for self, spouse and two children.

Application Fees

The application fees for General/ EWS/ OBC category candidates is 300/-. SC/ST/PwBD category and female candidates need not pay the application fees. Candidates can make the payment through online mode (Net Banking/ Debit Card/ Credit Card). Fee once paid will not be refunded under any circumstances. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTPC Limited.

Exam and College Guide
